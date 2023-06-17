Arsenal appear to be making decent progress in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Earlier this week, speculation quickly started doing the rounds over the Gunners and the Germany international.

Although Arsenal reportedly saw an opening bid rejected, Fabrizio Romano says a second one is coming “for sure”.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The transfer insider also said that “all parties want to find solution together” with regards to a sale to Arsenal.

Arsenal apparently want to wrap up a deal quickly because Bayern Munich appear to be lurking in the shadows.

However, Romano says the Bavarians are just keeping tabs on Havertz for now, and haven’t entered negotiations.

Our view

After what happened with Arsenal, Chelsea and Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, you can’t blame the Gunners for wanting a quick resolution.

If you could say a transfer was nailed-on, Mudryk to Arsenal looked to be it. However, that’s not how it panned out.

And while Mudryk hasn’t exactly pulled up many trees in West London, Arsenal will not want a repeat of that going forward.

Havertz would be a great signing for the Gunners, as he’s talented, young, and proven at the highest level.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

You get the feeling that Mikel Arteta will know how to bring the best out of Havertz, something Chelsea haven’t quite managed.

We’ll see what happens in the coming days. Hopefully it won’t be long before we get two very nice official announcements regarding Arsenal signings.