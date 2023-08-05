Tottenham Hotspur already have one new signing through the door this weekend and more should follow.

Arguably the most high-profile one Spurs fans are looking forward to is Micky van de Ven.

Speculation linking Tottenham with the Wolfsburg defender has been intensifying in recent days.

Indeed, Spurs have apparently struck a deal with the Bundesliga club over Van de Ven coming to N17.

Sky Sports have claimed Tottenham are expected to pay an initial €30million which could rise to €50million.

That works out as around £25.9million up front and around £17.3million in add-ons for a total of £43.2million.

Van de Ven was expected to fly to London on Saturday for his medical, but there has been a small change.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says the player will now set off on Sunday for a medical on Monday.

The transfer insider stressed that the deal is indeed done and should be announced early next week.

Our view

This is just a minor delay to a seemingly imminent move for Tottenham.

Everything is pointing to this transfer going in the right direction.

By the sounds of it, Spurs won’t announce Van de Ven this weekend, but is still seems to be all on track.

What a signing he’ll be too. Van de Ven is a top talent who’ll be a great addition to the Tottenham ranks.

Van de Ven is a powerhouse of a player, standing 6ft 4in and drawing comparisons with Virgil van Dijk.

He is also incredibly quick – one of the fastest in the Bundesliga, in fact.

It’ll be exciting to see him finally announced at Tottenham, who really need to bolster their defensive ranks.