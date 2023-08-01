Fabrizio Romano drops update involving Crystal Palace star Michael Olise

Crystal Palace have an exciting talent in Michael Olise and the club will be worried as he is attracting interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace have been trying to change their transfer policy over the last couple of seasons.

The Eagles now buying exciting young prospects who can excel in the division but also be sold for a higher price.

However, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update which provides a potential silver lining for Palace in terms of Olise.

Namely, that Manchester City – who have been linked with him – now have another top attacking target on their wishlist.

The journalist said: “Manchester City now add Jeremy Doku to the list to replace Riyad Mahrez as new winger.

“Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City.”

Michael Olise is a priority target for Manchester City

It will be no shock for Crystal Palace fans to hear that Olise is a target for Manchester City and Chelsea this summer transfer window.

The worry for the South London club is the fact that alongside Jeremy Doku, Olise is a priority target for the reigning Premier League champions.

Of course, the fact that he is also attracting interest from a top club like Chelsea is also worrying, but no doubt Manchester City will be the more attractive option.

Now, with Romano suggesting the Citizens are also eyeing Doku, they could potentially end up signing the Belgian and hopefully leaving Olise alone.

Olise has been a top player, but he was dealt a blow on international duty and suffered a hamstring injury. This will reportedly see him miss the start of the season.

Olise is a ‘special‘ talent who is definitely destined to be playing at a very high level for both club and country. Despite only being 21 years-old, the winger managed 11 assists in the Premier League last season.

This was the fourth most in the division and this is massively impressive in a Crystal Palace side which struggled to win for multiple months in the Premier League.

You can see why he is a priority target for Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be hoping that they can keep him this summer.