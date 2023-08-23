Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update about West Ham and Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United appear to be making good progress in pursuit of Mohammed Kudus.

Over the past few hours, speculation linking the Hammers and the Ajax midfielder has intensified.

David Ornstein reported in The Athletic that West Ham were closing in on an agreement for Kudus.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Hammers have apparently bid €41million plus €3million in add-ons (£35million + £2.56million).

In addition, the deal that would include a 10 percent sell-on clause, all of which Ajax are ‘expected’ to accept.

Furthermore, personal terms are reportedly in place for Kudus to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.

Fabrizio Romano, taking to Twitter, has now provided an update of his own on Kudus to West Ham.

Sadly, it’s not a ‘here we go’, but he says negotiations are continuing tonight.

West Ham are reportedly improving their proposal in wake of their €42million package being rejected yesterday.

Our view

While Romano’s report has tempered expectations a bit more than Ornstein’s report, this spike in speculation suggests the deal is going in the right direction.

The Hammers began their transfer business later than most other teams this summer, but they’ve certainly done well so far.

Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have all joined West Ham in recent weeks.

Now, if the Hammers can get a deal for Kudus over the line, that would be a real coup.

In addition, West Ham are apparently also in talks over Sevilla and Morocco forward Yousser En-Nesyri.

If all goes well, Hammers fans will no doubt be proud with how their team will have fared in the window.

And that’s before mentioning their efforts on the pitch, what with their outstanding win over Chelsea.