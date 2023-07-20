Fabrizio Romano drops Moussa Diaby transfer update amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa remain in pursuit of Moussa Diaby, but Al Nassr are certainly pushing them all the way.

The Villans have been heavily linked with the Bayer Leverkusen forward for a number of weeks now.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update involving Diaby which also mentions Villa.

However, the update is about an Al Nassr action, namely submitting a bid of €43m (£37.3m) plus add-ons.

Discussions continue between the Saudi Pro League club and the Bundesliga side, added Romano.

Villa, for what it’s worth, are not giving up. They “remain in the race” for Diaby after their new proposal.

Things are “still hopeful on player side”, and the next few days will be crucial for his future, added Romano.

Our view

Diaby is one of the top attacking talents in Europe and the time is right for him to make a big career move.

Villa would certainly be a good shout for him as they’re developing into a top team and will be in Europe next year.

However, the Saudi Pro League has been snapping up top talents all summer and continue to do so.

Considering their clubs wield considerable financial muscle, they’re a tough opponent even for Premier League clubs.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

Villa still seem to have hope, but it’s certainly a difficult race, with Al Nassr also intent on getting their man.

Earlier this week, Romano suggested could be Villa’s last attempt, after which they’ll look elsewhere.

Rennes star Jeremy Doku is one of the Villans’ other options to bolster their attacking ranks, claimed the Italian.

“So this is a concrete possibility for Aston Villa and I expect them to try once again for Diaby,” Romano wrote on GiveMeSport.

“So expect their new bid probably this week, but if not, they will move on. Jeremy Doku is one of their other options.”