Fabrizio Romano drops follow-up update involving Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have been incredibly busy in the summer transfer window amid a multitude of midfielders leaving Anfield.

The Reds have already got three midfield signings through the door in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Now, according to multiple reports, Liverpool have made a significant breakthrough in pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news claiming the Reds had agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side for the Dutchman.

The journalist, writing in The Athletic, said Liverpool and Bayern have agreed a fixed fee of €40million (£34million) for Gravenberch to move to Anfield.

Ornstein also reported that the player will fly to Liverpool tonight and undergo a medical ahead of penning a long-term contract at Anfield.

Now, Romano has provided a follow-up update involving the Reds and Gravenberch.

The transfer insider, taking to X, said Liverpool have booked medical tests for early on Friday morning.

Gravenberch will be travelling to Merseyside tonight before penning a five-year contract in the next 24 hours.

In addition, the player has already spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, added Romano.

Our view

It’s great to hear so many updates from the top-end sources regarding Liverpool and Gravenberch happening.

Bayern initially seemed reluctant to part company with the player, who only joined a year ago.

However, with just over 24 hours left of the transfer window, it looks like they’ve changed their mind.

In addition, this looks like a deal that could be completed very soon.

A medical first thing in the morning suggests we may get an announcement in the daytime. Certainly well before the deadline.

Fingers crossed everything goes smoothly and we get the all-important official announcement soon.