Fabrizio Romano drops double Leeds United transfer update
Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United are on the verge of wrapping up the loan signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England Under-21 ace has just completed his medical tests with the Whites.

The transfer insider also provided a second update within his X post, involving Cody Drameh.

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly
Romano says Leeds will allow the 21-year-old to leave Elland Road, either on loan or permanently.

With Spence joining the Whites on loan, this clears the path for Drameh to seal a move away from Leeds.

This is in wake of the player not accepting a new deal at Elland Road, added Romano.

Our view

Credit to Leeds for all-but getting a deal for Spence over the line.

Spence is an outstanding player who looks set for a huge future in the game.

Better still, we’ve all seen what he can do at Championship level, which bodes well for a Leeds side eager to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Spence was a cut above for Nottingham Forest in the second tier during the 2021-22 campaign.

His efforts helped turn the Reds from a side battling relegation to a promotion playoff winner.

His move to Spurs hasn’t really been fruitful as of yet. So it’s good to see him get the chance to show what he’s capable of at a top club like Leeds.

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly
Likewise, with Drameh seemingly not willing to pen a new Leeds contract, he’ll now be free to leave.

It’s a busy evening for Leeds. Not only is there significant transfer business going on, but they’re also in League Cup action.

