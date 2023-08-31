Fabrizio Romano drops double Leeds transfer update as ‘world-class’ player set to join

Leeds United look set to get not one but two signings over the line today.

The Whites have been linked with a host of players in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to X with an update involving Leeds, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The transfer insider says both players are set to undergo medical tests at Leeds later today.

Kamara is currently on his way to Leeds from Rangers, added Romano.

A recent Daily Mail report has suggested that the Finnish midfielder is moving for £6million.

Romano also relayed Florian Plettenberg’s update about Gruev joining Leeds for around £5.1million.

Our view

Leeds have been very busy in the transfer window this summer and they’re still making signings with the deadline just over 24 hours away.

The Whites have already signed Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon.

Now, it looks like Leeds are bolstering their midfield ranks further with two quality players – and for a bargain price.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Kamara is a ‘world-class‘ player who has been starring for a title-challenging Scottish giant and also his national team.

Gruev also looks like a solid talent. At just 23, he has many years ahead of him, and he’s already proven at a high level.

Hopefully it won’t be long before Leeds make official announcements regarding the midfield duo.