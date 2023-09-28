Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Newcastle and Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United are reportedly just a few days away from tying Bruno Guimaraes down to a new contract.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to X with a follow-up update on his exclusive Magpies update last weekend.

A week ago, the transfer insider declared “here we go” on Newcastle agreeing a new deal with Guimaraes.

Romano said the new deal would be valid until the summer of 2028 and included a release clause in the region of £100million.

The Italian reiterated this in his latest update, adding that “it’s just a matter of days” now to get through all the formalities.

Our view

Guimaraes was one of the first players through the door at Newcastle following their long-awaited takeover.

He was somewhat of a pioneer, having been linked with clubs that, at the time, were in and around European or title contention.

Meanwhile, Newcastle were battling relegation. Indeed, things were pretty bad at the time.

However, Guimaraes helped the Magpies survive and, from then on, they’ve been on a stratospheric trajectory.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle are now in the Champions League and will fancy their chances of winning silverware this season.

They came close last term, getting to the Carabao Cup final. This time round, they beat Manchester City in the third round.

Things are going well for Newcastle and Guimaraes has been one of the catalysts for their success thus far.