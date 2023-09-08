Fabrizio Romano drops Arsenal transfer update involving big ‘Friday morning’ news

Arsenal finally appear to have got a move for Nicolas Pepe over the line.

Fabrizio Romano took to X on Thursday evening to declare “here we go” on the Gunners player’s departure.

The one-time Arsenal record signing is due for a medical at Trabzonspor on Friday morning, according to the transfer insider.

Pepe will be signing a short-term deal at the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig champions until the summer of 2024, added Romano.

According to 90Min, Trabzonspor tabled a €3million (£2.6million) for Pepe.

This was the same as what Besiktas offered, but Pepe was in line for a more lucrative contract offer, claimed the report.

Apparently, the Arsenal player’s preference was to move to the Turkish top flight instead of the Saudi Pro League.

The latter league’s transfer window has already closed, while the Turkish window remains open until 15 September.

Our view

It’s a shame that Pepe’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end in such a way, considering the fanfare around his arrival in 2019.

The Ivory Coast international was Arsenal’s record signing up until this summer, the Gunners paying Lille around £72million for him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Pepe really hasn’t met expectations at Arsenal. His record for the Gunners reads 112 appearances, 27 goals and 21 assists in all competitions.

The £140,000-a-week ace has long been surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements, and so a parting of the ways is the best thing for all parties.