Fabrizio Romano delivers Ruben Neves update amid Arsenal links











Arsenal have been linked with Premier League midfielder Ruben Neves and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on where he wants to move this summer.

Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, have been reportedly interested in the Portuguese international, but the big worry for Arsenal is Barcelona as they reportedly want the player as well.

Apparently Neves is very likely to leave this summer. It makes a lot of sense as the contract of the 26 year-old expires next summer.

Wolves do not want to lose the £45million-rated ace on a free transfer next summer, so it looks like their best option is to allow him to leave this summer.

Arsenal want to challenge for the title again next season. And bringing in more quality like Neves would help them do this.

Whilst providing an update on the future of Ruben Neves, Romano tweeted: “Rúben Neves is waiting and will wait for Barcelona.

“Personal terms, agreed since the end of April with his agent Mendes. Time to wait as Barça can’t proceed now due to FFP, not a priority for Xavi.”

Neves has been “sensational” for Wolves. He will most definitely be a big loss for them. It is no doubt a negative update for Arsenal as Barcelona are clearly winning the race.

It is hard to compete with Barcelona as they are such a historically big club. This is even harder when the Spanish giants have just won the La Liga title.

Arsenal no doubts have other targets, with midfielders Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both heavily linked to the Gunners.

