Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting update around Newcastle target Kevin Danso











Newcastle United were linked with Kevin Danso earlier in 2023 and Fabrizio Romano has dropped an excited update around the future of this possible transfer target.

It was reported back in January 2023 by Jeuneus Footeux that Newcastle would try to rest Lens’ resolve and attempt to sign the player.

Fabrizio Romano has now given an exciting update on the defender as he tweeted: “Understand Kevin Danso could get top move in the summer as Austrian Lens CB is performing at great level. Three Italian top clubs are now showing interest alongside Spanish and English clubs.”

The centre-back has actually featured in England before for fellow Premier League side Southampton in 2019/20. The move didn’t work out, but he has shown huge improvement since then.

Newcastle target Kevin Danso will get big move in the summer

Ligue 1 side Lens are achieving remarkable things this season as they sit second in the table. Danso has been a catalyst for this. He has managed 1.2 tackles and 3.2 clearance a game, via WhoScored.

The 24 year old is proving he is very good and he is also showing massive potential. With his 13 caps for Austria and his top-flight experience, Danso would definitely be a good signing for the Magpies. He is valued at only £16 million on Transfermarkt.

It is no shock to see many clubs across Europe keen to sign Danso. Trying to sign him could easily turn into a bidding war. With the wealth of the Newcastle owners, this will probably not be something manager Eddie Howe fears.

There is the possibility of European football next season and owners who are happy to splash the cash. This could mean a big move to St.James’ Park is very tempting for Newcastle target Kevin Danso.

Romano is stating multiple English clubs are keen and Newcastle will no doubt be hoping a bigger side aren’t interested. The club will have multiple targets but Danso is a very good player. With this in mind, we expect him to be one of their top targets.

