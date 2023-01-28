Leeds Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano gives the 'hear we go' on Weston McKennie deal











Leeds will be signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on an initial loan deal with option to buy, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Leeds have been active all window and have moved ahead of a number of clubs to move for McKennie. The USA star is surplus to requirements at Juventus and the Italians have now agreed to do a deal with Leeds.

Photo by Chris Ricco – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Jesse Marsch will be getting yet another American player in the building. It comes after the summer additions of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

According to Romano, who took to Twitter just now, the deal to bring McKennie to Leeds is done. The Whites will pay a £1m loan fee, with an option to buy for around £30m in the summer. It’s claimed Andrea Radrizzani has personally secured the deal last night.

Weston McKennie to Leeds, here we go! Understand Leeds will pay €1.2m loan fee — deal will include buy option clause for €33m plus add ons 🚨⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC



Leeds president Radrizzani unlocked the deal with Juventus in the night.



McKennie has agreed personal terms with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/mY1g6Fuql0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

McKennie will bring energy and quality to the midfield area for the Whites. Along with Adams and Marc Roca, Jesse Marsch will now have a solid platform to build on.

He’ll also feel he’s now fully replaced Kalvin Phillips, who left for Man City in the summer.

TBR’s View: McKennie a good signing for Leeds

This is just what Leeds fans needed. Midway through a tricky cup tie and it looks like they’ve sealed a good signing in Weston McKennie.

The USA midfielder has a lot to offer and Leeds clearly love what they see.

It might be a bit of a commitment to say they’ll pay £30m in the summer. But if McKennie helps Leeds stay up and improve, then it’s money well spent.

Leeds fans will be delighted with this news. It’s another new face, a bit of backing for Marsch, and a player of international quality in the door.