Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘exciting’ Liverpool talent Elijah Gift has now left

Liverpool have brought through some good talent in recent seasons but it seems fans won’t get to see anything of young forward, Elijah Gift.

The teenager has been hailed as one of the most exciting prospects coming out of the Liverpool academy.

However, the Reds have lost Gift to La Liga, with the youngster penning terms with Athletico Bilbao.

Confirming the news tonight on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has spelled out how Gift has signed a contract in Bilbao until 2028. There is no mention of any sort of fee Liverpool will receive, but a medical has been completed.

Described on Liverpool’s academy pages as an ‘exciting player who can play on either flank’, Gift is clearly hoping to get more chances in Spain.

Gift has only very recently turned 17. Whether or not his decision to move to Spain works out or not, will only be answered over the course of that long contract he’s penned.

One of those things

It’s always hard for big clubs to keep all their best young players and it seems like young Gift has seen the offer of a big contract abroad as too tempting.

To be fair, being given a five year deal with a big La Liga club is a good deal. For Liverpool, there’ll be an element of disappointing here.

But for Gift, he will see it as a chance to break into the first-team in Bilbao and make an impact.

Certainly, he is one for Liverpool fans to keep a track of over the course of the next few years.