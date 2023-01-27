Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham target Malo Gusto now set for Chelsea











Tottenham Hotspur have been looking for a new right wing-back this month.

Although Spurs are prioritising talks with Pedro Porro, they have also been linked with French talent Malo Gusto.

Football.london‘s Alasdair Gold reported at the start of January that the Lyon ace was on Tottenham’s radar.

Despite their interest in Gusto, Spurs didn’t see to pursue him further, instead focusing on Porro.

However, should Tottenham wish to look elsewhere in the coming days, Gusto will no longer be an option.

The 19-year-old is now signing for Chelsea, according to multiple sources and reports.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Friday night to declare “here we go” on Gusto to Stamford Bridge.

Malo Gusto to Chelsea, here we go! Medical tests have been scheduled tomorrow in order to seal the deal — he’s joining in June 2023 alongside Nkunku 🚨🔵🇫🇷 #CFC



OL will receive €30m plus add-ons and keep the player on loan.



Boarding completed – ✈️ London@TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/PAVcnzwmsB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Things can change quickly in any transfer window, and this one in particular has thrown up several big surprises.

Obviously Spurs played a big part in one of the twists of the month, successfully hijacking Everton’s move for Arnaut Danjuma.

But while Porro would be a superb signing for Tottenham, it looks as though negotiations have hit a stumbling block.

Spanish outlet AS reported today that a technicality in Porro’s contract has led to Sporting asking for more money.

In case the move falls through, Spurs will need to look elsewhere. And Gusto may have been a decent shout.

Gusto is a top talent who Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig deemed a ‘complete full-back’.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

He also likened the teenager to Kyle Walker, a player who shone for Spurs earlier in his career.

That said, Gusto won’t actually be playing at Chelsea this season. He’ll remain with Lyon on loan.

Perhaps he’s more one for the future, and Antonio Conte needs someone to hit the ground running.