Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham Hotspur actually asked about signing Rasmus Hojlund back in July before the player ultimately signed for Manchester United.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared some ‘secrets’ about Hojlund’s move to Old Trafford.

Tottenham were in the market for a new striker this summer after Ange Postecoglou lost his talisman, Harry Kane.

Of course, Spurs eventually moved to snap up Brennan Johnson on deadline day and opted against bringing in an out-and-out striker.

They were linked with moves for the likes of Gift Orban and Jonathan David after Kane’s departure. Now, Romano claims they asked Atalanta about the conditions of a deal to sign Hojlund back in July.

But the transfer insider says Spurs ultimately decided to go for a different type of forward option while the 20-year-old was also set on a move to Manchester United.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Tottenham asked about Hojlund

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano revealed that Tottenham were interested in signing Hojlund.

“There is another club, an English club and that club from what I’m hearing is Tottenham,” he said.

“Tottenham, in July, asked for information on Rasmus Hojlund, they wanted to be informed on the conditions of the deal, also conditions of the deal player side. But it was not possible to proceed.

“First of all because Kane was not sold to Bayern and so Hojlund to Tottenham was only possible if they sold Kane to Bayern, something that happened later in the window in August, not in July.

“It’s also important to mention that for the player, in that moment it was something like let me focus on United because my dream move is to Manchester United.

“But Tottenham asked for information for Hojlund then when they sold Harry Kane to Bayern in their internal discussion they decided together with Ange Postecoglou after having more weeks of work to go for a different kind of player.

“So, a winger like Brennan Johnson who can also help in different positions and be a versatile player and go for a different kind of offensive player.”

Romano added that Tottenham are ‘happy’ with the addition of Johnson while United are also delighted with the signing of Hojlund.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Hojlund made his Premier League debut for United over the weekend during the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The ‘very fast’ striker impressed with Atalanta in Serie A and also attracted interest from PSG before securing a move to Old Trafford.

It’s interesting that Spurs did ask about Hojlund earlier in the window as they searched for possible Kane replacements.

But the Dane seemed to always have his heart set on a move to United and it’s fair to say that Spurs would have probably baulked at his £72 million price tag.