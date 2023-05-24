Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United now eyeing £150k-a-week Newcastle target











Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Adrien Rabiot and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest which states Manchester United are also keen.

Newcastle have managed the amazing achievement of qualifying for the Champions League and finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

The Magpies have reportedly been eyeing Rabiot for quite a while now. They want to attempt to pick up a bargain. His contract at Juventus expires this summer.

The 28-year-old seems to be surplus to requirements at the Serie A side. He could still be a vital asset for Newcastle next season.

Romano news as Manchester United want Newcastle target Rabiot

With Newcastle now having to compete with some of the biggest clubs across Europe, there will be a lot more difficulty trying to sign top players.

Romano tweeted the latest on Rabiot as he said: “Manchester United are still interested in Adrien Rabiot after talks collapsed last summer, appreciated by Ten Hag.

“Nothing advanced yet as there are many clubs in the race [Bayern like him] and timing depends on club sale. Juve offered him new deal but still unlikely.”

The reliable Italian journalist also reported more on this matter via Caught Offside. He said: “There have been contacts as Manchester United are interested again in Adrien Rabiot.

“There is no official bid, and Juventus have also made Rabiot a proposal over a new contract. So the player will decide his future soon.”

No doubt the £150,000-a-week star would be a great asset for Newcastle. He would add a lot of quality to the club as well as a winning mentality and experience.

The 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 World Cup finalist has been previously described as Serie A’s best midfielder‘.

Newcastle may well fancy their chances of beating Manchester United to his signature. Due to their wealthy owners, they may be able to offer him a better wage.

