Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have been eyeing £34m speedster a long time

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update involving Liverpool and Micky van de Ven on GiveMeSport.

The transfer insider said Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been monitoring the Wolfsburg ace for a long time.

Speculation linking Liverpool and Van de Ven surfaced in wake of Jorg Schmadtke’s appointment at Anfield.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier this month that the new director was eyeing the 22-year-old.

However, Romano has now claimed that Liverpool’s interest in Van de Ven isn’t anything recent.

“Now for Van de Ven is a player they’ve been following for a long time,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Let’s see if they decide to enter into it or not.

“But it’s just about following the player. Nothing else at the moment, honestly.”

Speedster

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds could do with signing a new left-sided central defender this summer.

Klopp made tweaks to his system late on in the season, enabling Liverpool to finish the season on a high.

Van de Ven certainly seems to fit the bill for the Anfield outfit in terms of characteristics, talent, and age.

Since joining Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam, he has gone from strength to strength.

This season just gone, Van de Ven made 26 club appearances, including 33 in the Bundesliga.

He also captains the Netherlands Under-21s, which shows that he has great leadership skills.

And aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

Van de Van is 6ft 4in and, according to Football Talent Scout, has clocked up a top speed of 35.87kph.

This makes him faster then the likes of Luis Diaz and Adama Traore, according to The Mirror.

Photo by Helge Prang/Getty Images

And in terms of price tag, Van de Ven is reportedly valued at €40million (around £34million).

Price-wise, he wouldn’t break the bank for Liverpool.