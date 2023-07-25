Fabrizio Romano claims Leeds now expected to seal ‘terrific’ signing

Leeds United appear to be edging closer to the signing of Karl Darlow.

The Whites have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Illan Meslier is Leeds’ only senior shot stopper after Joel Robles left the club following the end of his contract.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

And with Meslier’s Elland Road future uncertain, Leeds are having to act to bring in reinforcements.

Now, according to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano, the Whites are seemingly getting their man.

Leeds were reportedly up against Premier League side Bournemouth for Darlow’s signature.

However, the Cherries have seemingly gone for another player, paving the way for Leeds to land the Newcastle man.

Here is what Romano wrote on Twitter about Darlow’s future amid links with Elland Road:

Our view

Credit to Leeds for closing in on a move for Darlow, a ‘terrific‘ goalkeeper who could do with a change of scenery.

He appears to be surplus to requirements at Newcastle and spend the second half of last season on loan at Hull.

Leeds Live reported that the Tigers were priced out of a move for Darlow and Middlesbrough were also keen.

Now, it looks like Daniel Farke’s charges will be getting their hands on the 32-year-old in the coming days.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Keith Downie reported on Twitter that Darlow “will travel back to the UK for a medical soon”.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Hopefully there’ll be an official Leeds announcement soon.