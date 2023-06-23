Fabrizio Romano claims ‘extraordinary’ Tottenham target is joining Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly plotted a late attempt to prise Nicolas Jackson away from Chelsea earlier this month.

According to The Sun on Sunday (18/6; page 62), Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs were eyeing the Senegal international.

Postecoglou reportedly wants more options up front as he looks to get Tottenham back on track after last season.

However, it always seemed like a long shot for Spurs, considering how far ahead Chelsea were.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” on Jackson to Stamford Bridge ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our view

Credit to Tottenham for seemingly plotting a late swoop for Jackson. It’s always worth a try.

He is an ‘extraordinary’ player who is rightly getting the chance to play for a Premier League club.

It’s also good to see Spurs boss Postecoglou reportedly looking to bring in attacking reinforcements.

For too many years now, Tottenham have found themselves in a difficult predicament in terms of their attack.

Any forward coming in at N17 would have the unenviable task of competing against Harry Kane for game time.

Considering Kane is a homegrown star and world-class player, it seems like many targets thought the odds were stacked against them.

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

That’s not to say this would’ve been the case here. Jackson’s move to Chelsea seemed like it was just a matter of time and Spurs couldn’t have done much to derail them.

Nonetheless, Tottenham need to bring in more attacking reinforcements. In addition, Postecoglou needs to convince them that they’ll be in line for game time and a fair shot at first-team football.