Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are far more likely than Arsenal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The transfer insider has been speaking on The Debrief about Chelsea’s interest in Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino bids to bolster his midfield.

Mikel Arteta’s men moved for Caicedo back in January but were ultimately priced out of a move by Brighton.

The 21-year-old was keen on a switch to Arsenal and even took to social media in an attempt to force a move at the time.

But with the Gunners closing in on a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, it seems that Chelsea are the only side in for Caicedo at the moment.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea more likely to sign Caicedo

Speaking on The Debrief, Romano was asked if Chelsea are the only side interested in snapping up Caicedo this summer.

“At the moment it is only Chelsea,” he said. “We’ve heard many rumours about Manchester United and Arsenal. But from what I’m hearing this summer, the only club really serious on the Caicedo situation is Chelsea.

“They have an agreement almost ready on the personal terms, not yet agreed between clubs but Brighton and Chelsea are in direct conversations for Moises Caicedo. So, this week is going to be important to understand about the price-tag, it’s still not 100 percent clear.

“We know that Brighton are always tough in negotiations, they are not a normal club. So, it’s not always easy to go there and put in the money to sign the player, You always need some time and some negotiation.

“Chelsea hope to get the deal done around £70 to £80 million. But this is not guaranteed yet with Brighton. So this conversation club-to-club will help Chelsea understand how much is need to sign Caicedo.

“It’s also important to mention that the player in February, when he signed a new deal, he got some guarantees from Roberto De Zerbi to be allowed to leave the club in the summer because he really wanted that move to Arsenal in January and now with Chelsea, everything is really close on the player’s side, but not yet between the clubs.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Caicedo has been lauded as a ‘fantastic’ talent and looks set to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Of course, Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in the player but seem to be prioritising a move for Rice as things stand.

The Gunners have already agreed a £105 million fee for the England star, with just the payment structure left to sort out with West Ham.

While Caicedo would be a brilliant option for Mikel Arteta, it would make little sense for the Gunners to move for him as well as Rice.

Chelsea are in desperate need of some fresh faces in the middle of the park after losing Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante recently.

Caicedo seems like the perfect replacement for Kante based off his commanding displays for Brighton over the past year.