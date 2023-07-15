Fabrizio Romano claims Aston Villa will bid again for £50m ‘superstar’

Aston Villa are reportedly going to launch another bid for Moussa Diaby.

The Villans have been in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over their attacking talent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa have already tried their luck with one bid for Diaby.

This was said to be €35m (£30m) plus add-ons, but the Bundesliga side turned the Villans down.

On Friday morning, Romano took to Twitter to say that Villa would be trying again.

He stressed that Leverkusen and the Villans remain locked in talks for the France international.

And on Friday evening, Romano reiterated that Villa would make a second move, stressing that “the plan is clear”.

‘Next superstar’

Aston Villa fans will no doubt be buzzing over how their team has been faring in the close season.

The Villans have brought director Monchi in from Sevilla and have also made two major signings.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans joined Villa early on in the window, and defender Pau Torres is now also at B6.

Now, the Villans are apparently looking to sign an incredibly exciting attacker who has been tipped for stardom.

Diaby has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential future ‘superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed the Les Bleus ace ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

Last season, Diaby registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 47 club appearances.

At just 24 years of age, Diaby is yet to reach his prime, and has a very high ceiling.