Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal want to sign £35m star who's 'one of the best' in the world

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Arsenal target Joao Cancelo.

The Gunners have been linked with the Manchester City ace for a number of weeks now.

Arsenal will want to bolster their ranks for another Premier League title challenge as well as their Champions League return.

The Gunners had some problems at full-back last season, and Kieran Tierney is now being linked with a move away.

Meanwhile, Cancelo’s future at Man City is uncertain. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Spanish outlet Sport has reported that the 29-year-old could leave this summer for around €40million (£35million).

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Barcelona are apparently in pursuit of Cancelo.

Romano, speaking on GiveMeSport, spoke about interest in the Portuguese from the Gunners and the Camp Nou.

“For Barcelona, everything is slow because of the financial situation, the Messi priority and the La Liga conversation for Financial Fair Play,” he said.

“Barcelona can’t sign Cancelo this week, for example. But if this is a slow deal, Barcelona will be there. For sure, Cancelo is on Barcelona and Arsenal’s list.”

When a player of Cancelo’s quality becomes (reportedly) available, there will always be a lot of interest.

As well as the Gunners and Barca, the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly also in pursuit (90Min).

Cancelo, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world”, would be a huge signing for Arsenal.

However, City will have a big decision to make regarding Cancelo’s future.

Do they sell him to Arsenal for maximum income and risk strengthening a direct Premier League title rival?

Or do they offload Cancelo to a continental giant, but for a potentially lower fee, instalments and/or loan-to-buy?