Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal target who’s ‘one of the best’ is definitely moving this summer

Arsenal have been linked with Joao Cancelo in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano said that the Gunners had him on their transfer list “for sure”.

Cancelo’s future has been uncertain ever since he surprisingly moved away on loan in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly looking for reinforcements at full-back this summer.

The futures of Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares at the Emirates Stadium are uncertain.

Now, Romano has provided a further update on Cancelo’s future, one which is good and bad news for Arsenal fans.

The transfer insider claims the Portuguese is definitely leaving Manchester City this summer.

Cancelo and his club are “very clear” on the decision and are looking for the “best solution” for all parties”.

However, Barcelona are apparently the club most interest in the 29-year-old, rather than Arsenal.

When a player of Cancelo’s quality becomes (reportedly) available, there will always be a lot of interest.

As well as the Gunners and Barca, the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly also in pursuit (90Min).

Cancelo, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world”, would be a huge signing for Arsenal.

However, he is 29 year old, so he may not have much resale value for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been stung before with regards to signing big marquee names, only for them to flop at N5.

Maybe the Gunners are keeping their eyes open for younger options with more years ahead of them and more resale value.

You also have to bear in mind that Cancelo’s club may not want to strengthen a club that is now a direct title rival.