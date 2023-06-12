Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal don’t want to sell 22-year-old player despite swap deal rumours

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Mikel Arteta wants to keep Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal this summer, despite speculation surrounding his future.

Smith Rowe endured a difficult campaign this year after he was previously a key man under Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury at Old Trafford back in September which kept him sidelined until the new year.

But he’s found opportunities hard to come by under Arteta this season, with the Spaniard favouring a front-three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

There has been no room for Smith Rowe in midfield either, which has led to suggestions he could seek a move away from Arsenal.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Indeed, The Sun even reported West Ham want Smith Rowe as part of deal to allow Declan Rice to join Arsenal.

But Romano has told Caught Offside that Arsenal are planning to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

Arsenal want to keep Smith Rowe

Romano provided an update of Arsenal’s interest in Rice and shared what he knows about Smith Rowe’s future.

“Arsenal want to submit a proposal for Declan Rice,” he said. “We’ll see for sure when the offer is made, it’s hard to predict the day for now.

“Smith Rowe, however, is part of Arsenal’s plans for the future, they don’t want to let him go.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Smith Rowe looked set to become a mainstay in Arsenal’s side after a promising 2021-22 campaign.

He and Saka nailed down their places in Arteta’s side, but it’s the latter who has really kicked on this season.

That’s partly down to Smith Rowe’s injury earlier in the season, but he wasn’t exactly being used regularly by Arteta beforehand.

The Englishman will be keen to play more of a prominent role next season and Arteta will have to use him more frequently to keep him happy.