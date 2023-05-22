Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are now ready to make their move for ‘unbelievable’ player











Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are readying their first official move for West Ham United star Declan Rice next month.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Indeed, The Telegraph reported just last week that Arsenal are lining up a £92 million bid for the West Ham star.

The Hammers are expected to dig their heels in over their valuation of Rice and Romano has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are ready to speak to their London rivals next month.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal ready to bid for Rice

Romano shared an update on Rice and claims Arsenal are ready to make their move for the England international.

“In June, Arsenal are prepared to approach West Ham to have a conversation about Declan Rice,” he said.

“They are also waiting to understand how much is going to be the price tag to start the conversations to prepare official bids and all these kinds of things.”

Rice has been a standout performer for West Ham over the past few seasons and seems set to move on this summer.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder has emerged as Arsenal’s top target ahead of the upcoming transfer window and with Granit Xhaka looking destined to leave, he would be a brilliant addition to Arteta’s squad.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal ultimately fell short this season due to a lack of depth, with Thomas Partey struggling for form over the past few weeks.

Arteta will need more quality options ahead of next season as Arsenal bid to go one better while competing in the Champions League.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal can come to an agreement with West Ham over a fee for Rice.

The Hammers certainly won’t budge over their valuation of the 24-year-old, especially as they have the option to extend his deal by a year.

