Fabrizio Romano: Aston Villa eyeing midfielder in league with Messi on a free











Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa are one of the clubs eyeing Toulouse’s Branco van den Boomen.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Friday with an update on the 27-year-old midfielder’s future.

Villa are monitoring Van den Boomen along with the likes of Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven, said Romano.

Crucially, the Dutchman has reportedly opted not to sign a new contract with Toulouse.

As things stand, he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Van den Boomen may not be a household name on these shores, but he has been dazzling for Toulouse over the years.

Last term, he registered a staggering 21 assists, plus 12 goals, from 37 Ligue 2 outings to help his club to promotion.

Van den Boomen has done well in Ligue 1 too, bagging eight assists and five goals from 31 league appearances.

This season, the former Netherlands Under-20 international helped Toulouse win the first major trophy in their history.

On 2 May, they ran out 5-1 winners over Nantes to win the French Cup.

His overall tally for the season in all competitions reads 36 appearances, six goals and 13 assists.

Indeed, Ligue 1’s Twitter page noted in February how he was in league with Lionel Messi for pre-assists.

Van den Boomen is also a confident player. Last year, he said “few” players are as good at passing as he is.

“Everyone knows about my ability from set pieces,” he told L’Equipe, via Get French Football News.

“But passes at the right tempo and into the right zone are my biggest strength.

“In other areas, I’m perhaps not at the level of other players but in terms of passing, few are as good as me.”

The Ligue 1 website deemed Van den Boomen a midfield “master” and one of the most effective players in the division.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Our view

Aston Villa have enjoyed an outstanding season, with European qualification still a possibility.

There is certainly scope for Unai Emery’s charges to bolster their ranks in summer and kick on next term.

In Van den Boomen, they’d be landing a top player with considerable experience and wouldn’t even have to pay a transfer fee.

Obviously there will be a lot of competition, but the opportunity to play in the Premier League under a world-class manager will surely appeal.