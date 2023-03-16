Fabio Vieira raves about 'special' Arsenal man who hasn't started a game in 2023











Arsenal star Fabio Vieira has hailed Gabriel Jesus following his return from injury last weekend.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer and quickly become one of the best players in the side. He changed the mentality of the club and made a huge difference.

Sadly, Jesus suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup and missed over three months of action, He finally made his return against Fulham last weekend, and Vieira, like everyone else, is delighted.

Arsenal star Fabio Vieira says Gabriel Jesus is a very special player

Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League tonight.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in the away leg last week. Ruben Amorim’s side made things difficult for them, and they will do the same again at the Emirates later today.

However, Arsenal should back themselves to get the job done thanks to the return of the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, who both missed the game last week.

Jesus, in particular, is the man Arsenal fans want to see, and Vieira thinks he’s one of the players who can help the Gunners win the Europa League and the Premier League this season.

He said, as relayed on HaytersTV: “‘He’s a very special player, everyone knows him.

“He has a lot of qualities, he can bring us a lot of qualities and we are very happy for him to be back. He’s one more player to help us win.”

TBR View:

Arsenal were without all three of their natural strikers in the game against Sporting last week.

Gabriel Martinelli played through the middle, and he did a fine job. He almost scored a stunning solo goal too, but Jeremiah St. Juste’s outstanding recovery saved the day.

As good as Martinelli was, Jesus is better through the middle. The duo can constantly interchange their positions and wreak havoc on Sporting if they start together tonight.

A win will send Arsenal through to the quarter-final of the Europa League. Arsenal fans will be hoping Jesus, who hasn’t started a game yet this year, will get the nod.

