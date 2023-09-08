Fabio Vieira delivers one-word response when asked what he thinks of Arsenal

Fabio Vieira was answering some questions for the Arsenal media team and fans will love to hear how summed up the club.

Arsenal have picked up three wins and one draw this season despite not being at their highest levels that we know they can reach.

One player who you cannot fault so far this season is Vieira. He has not started this season but he has featured and created a big impact as he has picked up two assists in two games.

The player was quizzed and asked 21 questions and one of them saw he share how he felt about the club he plays at.

Fabio Vieira sums up Arsenal in one word

Vieira arrived at the club in the summer of 2021 and although he struggled last season, in his cameos this season he looks like he is at a much higher level. The £34m player looks an exciting talent.

The midfielder had to answer the 21 questions quickly and the player left his best answer for the last question that he was asked.

The video, which was posted by Arsenal on social media, saw the player asked: “If you could describe Arsenal in one word what would it be?”

Vieira responded quickly and without hesitation as he answered with one word: “Amazing”. This is exactly what fans will love to hear.

The player has clearly already somewhat fallen in love with the club since joining. With Vieira only 23 years-old, he clearly has a lot of growth left in him.

If he can reach the high-ceiling that it looks like he has then Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have a frightening player on their hands.