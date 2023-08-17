Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new striker to replace Harry Kane, and Jonathan David was apparently Fabio Paratici’s number-one pick for that role when he was at the club.

Spurs started the new season with a draw at Brentford. Tottenham fans liked what they saw from Ange Postecoglou’s side, but it’s clear that they need to fill the big void that Kane has left.

Ben Jacobs has now made a claim about Lille star David on The Daily Briefing.

Fabio Paratici’s wanted Jonathan David to replace Harry Kane

Fabio Paratici brought in a few brilliant players to Tottenham when he was their sporting director.

The Italian knows his football, but Spurs lost his services after he was banned from footballing activities worldwide for 30 months in March. That was partially reduced on appeal, thus allowing him to continue to work in football in some capacity (The Athletic).

Tottenham knew before all this happened that there was a big chance Harry Kane would leave the club in the summer. Paratici, being the man in charge of transfers, was prepared for that.

Jacobs has claimed that Jonathan David of Lille was the ‘most likely target’ for Paratici to replace Kane at Tottenham. The journalist says a move now still can’t be ruled out, even though the Italian is no longer in his position at the club.

He said: “Spurs must now find a replacement. Talk of that being Romelu Lukaku has been dismissed.

“Before Fabio Paratici left Spurs, the most likely target, if Kane left, was Lille’s Jonathan David. An approach still can’t be ruled out.”

TBR View:

Jonathan David is a very good player.

Branded as an ‘elite‘ striker, the Canadian scored 26 goals in all competitions for Lille last season and was one of the best strikers in the country.

Les Dogues could reportedly demand a fee as high as £51 million for David this summer (Rudy Galetti), which is not a small amount at all.

However, Tottenham have the big money they received from selling Kane, so if they really want David, they should be able to get him.