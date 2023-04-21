Fabio Paratici left shocked by Tottenham fans' reaction to Gennaro Gattuso idea











Fabio Paratici has now been and gone for Tottenham after the Italian tendered his resignation this morning to end his time with the club.

Paratici, who was brought in to take some of the footballing responsibilities off Daniel Levy’s hands, has decided to resign in the midst of his ban from football. His attempt to appeal that ban failed and as a result, he will now walk away from Tottenham and football for a while.

Of course, Tottenham fans will look back on Paratici’s near two-year spell at the club with confusion. In the midst of a few good signings, Paratici has overseen some baffling decisions and questionable manager appointments and dismissals.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Further, Paratici has had to deal with a constant backlash from fans towards Daniel Levy. The Italian has been caught in the cross-fire.

And according to The Athletic, it is this sort of reaction from Tottenham fans that has seen Paratici shocked. The Athletic reports how after Jose Mourinho was moved on, Paratici had agreed a deal to bring in former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as manager.

However, such was the backlash from the fans, the plug was pulled on Gattuso. The decision is believed to have left Paratici stunned, given his belief that his say would be final.

TBR’s View: Paratici should have left Tottenham ages ago

Why it’s taken this long for Spurs to part ways is baffling. It can only really be down to money and that if Paratici resigns, then Levy doesn’t have to pay as much out.

Paratici’s reign has been nothing short of chaotic to say the least. The story here on Gattuso just sums things up.

Tottenham will be better off without Paratici really. His best legacy is bringing in Kulusevski and Bentancur. But beyond that, it’s hard to see what he really offered that Levy wouldn’t have done himself.