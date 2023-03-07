Fabio Capello says he's noticed something very worrying about Tottenham's Harry Kane











Fabio Capello has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has not been at his best recently

Spurs take on AC Milan in a hugely important game tomorrow. Antonio Conte’s men trail 1-0 from the first leg, and they are now at risk of getting knocked out of the Champions League.

Capello, who managed Milan years ago, isn’t really concerned about Tottenham because he feels Kane isn’t playing at his best level.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Harry Kane, once again, has been Tottenham’s best player this season.

The Englishman has scored 20 goals in all competitions so far, and if it wasn’t for him, Spurs would be nowhere near the top four, let alone be in it.

However, in Tottenham’s last four league games, Kane has scored just once. Spurs have lost two of those games, and Capello, who probably saw those fixtures, has claimed that the Englishman is lacking a ‘bit of spirit’.

“It won’t be easy for Milan, but Tottenham still don’t have the best Kane,” Capello said, as quoted by Milan News.

“Up until a few games ago, he was alive, while in the last few games I felt seemed a bit out of the game… Maybe he lacks a bit of spirit, even Antonio Conte has always defended him.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

Kane has definitely not been at his best recently, but he’s still a whole lot better than most of his teammates.

The Englishman has carried Spurs for years now, and he’s doing that again this season. Despite his efforts, Spurs are set to miss out on any silverware – unless Conte can perform a miracle in the Champions League.

As the end of the season nears, speculation surrounding Kane’s future will increase. He will enter the final year of his Spurs contract as well, which makes the situation a lot more concerning for the fans.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Kane, but AC Milan will know very well that he’s the danger-man in the second leg tomorrow.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

