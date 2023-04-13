Eyebrows raised by decision Levy made at Tottenham last week











Plenty of eyebrows were raised amongst high-profile figures in football when Daniel Levy appointed Scott Munn as Tottenham Hotspur’s new chief football officer last week.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, who note that Munn is yet to work in a high-profile job in Europe at a time when Tottenham do not have a head coach for their men’s or women’s teams.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

It is going to be a huge summer for Spurs. Finding the right replacement for Antonio Conte is a massive challenge at a time when the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea will want to improve next year.

Eyebrows raised by Tottenham appointment of Scott Munn

Meanwhile, the future of Harry Kane is going to be a key talking point over the coming months. And Tottenham look set to handle those tasks without Fabio Paratici.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League

But Spurs have now made a significant appointment. The club confirmed last week that Scott Munn will join Tottenham’s board and oversee all football operations.

It is Munn’s first role in Europe, having previously worked for the City Football Group in Australia and China. And it seems that some were taken aback by the decision to hand him a role in North London.

The Athletic reports that eyebrows were raised amongst some high-profile figures in football by the decision to appoint Munn to the Tottenham board.

The encouraging news is The Athletic’s report notes that those who have worked with Munn have largely backed him to be a success in the role.

Munn is set to start his role in the summer. So it will be interesting to see if there are any significant changes over how Spurs navigate the next few months.

You would like to think that Munn will have a big say over who becomes Tottenham boss. And it is potentially an opportunity for the Australian to make a real statement ahead of his tenure.