‘Extraordinary’ Tottenham target now involved in swap-deal talks with Chelsea – Fabrizio Romano

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano is suggesting that Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic is could now be heading to Chelsea.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Vlahovic throughout the transfer window, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Now, it looks like it could be too late to make a move as Chelsea are being offered the chance to sign the player in a swap deal with Juventus.

Romano shared this update as he said: “Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Dušan Vlahović has been discussed again.”

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Getty Images

Tottenham could lose out on Vlahovic to Chelsea

Tottenham of course have a great striker in Harry Kane. No doubt the forward is one of the best strikers on the planet when at his best.

His 30 goals last season in the Premier League were crucial, the club would have finished a lot lower than eighth without him.

His great performances have not gone unnoticed and now Bayern are reportedly desperate to sign him this summer window.

With Spurs possibly losing a top striker, replacing him with someone like target Vlahovic would be ideal. Possibly losing him to their rivals would be a big blow.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

He has a decent tally as he has scored 23 goals in his 63 appearances at Juventus and 49 in 108 appearances for Fiorentina.

Vlahovic is only 23 years-old and is already prolific. He has the potential to become a top star and whoever manages to sign him this summer will be getting a very good player.