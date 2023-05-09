‘Extraordinary’ player told he can leave this summer, with Tottenham keen to sign him











Barcelona have reportedly told Ansu Fati he can leave the club this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in signing him.

Spurs will be hoping to bolster their squad significantly over the summer after what has been an underwhelming campaign.

Tottenham have seen Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici leave their roles this season, with the club now actively searching for a new permanent manager and director of football.

But Spurs do have one eye on their transfer business and they’ve been heavily linked with a move for Ansu Fati.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo reported just last month that Tottenham have already held talks with Fati’s agents over a move.

Now, 90 Min reports that Barcelona are willing to let the 20-year-old leave Camp Nou this summer.

Fati told he can leave Barcelona

The outlet claims that Barca have already informed Fati that he can leave the club as they set about securing a deal to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the Spaniard, but none have firmed up their interest at this moment in time.

Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Barca after such a promising start to life in the first-team. The youngster has struggled with injuries and has mainly been used as an option from the bench under Xavi this season.

It seems that he’s keen to remain at Camp Nou, but he could well be forced out the door to accommodate Messi.

Spurs aren’t exactly short of attacking options at the moment, particularly off the left-hand side. But Fati could be a brilliant opportunity for them, especially as a long-term replacement for Heung-Min Son.

Yet, it remains to be seen whether or not the ‘extraordinary’ winger will be willing to switch Barca for Spurs this summer, especially as the Premier League outfit look set to miss out on Champions League football.

