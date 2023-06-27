Newcastle United reported transfer target Adrien Rabiot has made a key decision on his future and will not be joining the English club.

The French midfielder has been heavily linked to Newcastle. Sadly, this move will now not happen any time soon following the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted the latest on the future of Rabiot. He said: “Adrien Rabiot has accepted Juventus new deal proposal, confirmed and here we go! Green light has arrived after positive contacts — Rabiot stays, signs new contract. Official soon.”

No doubt it will be somewhat of a blow for the Magpies as they were pursuing the star. It seems like talks of him leaving were to try and push through a better contract at his current club.

(Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Newcastle target Adrien Rabiot to stay at Juventus

Despite the ‘excellent‘ France midfielder, who has won 24 trophies, committing his future to Juventus, Newcastle will no doubt have other targets.

With their very wealthy owners, they can sign an abundance of talents and beat other clubs to top players. This is proven by the fact that they will be spending a reported £60million on Sandro Tonali.

They have some good midfielders already at the club. They will need to add some more quality in the middle of the pitch due to the fact that they will be in the Champions League next season.

Reportedly signing Tonali is a great start to their window. The owners will want to continue spending in order to bring some top-level players to the club.

Rabiot is clearly a good player but there are definitely other options out there which Newcastle could go for.

The positive is the fact that Newcastle now know where Rabiot’s head is at. Now they can focus on other possible midfield targets.