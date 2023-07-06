The latest reports suggest that Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to hold talks with the club to decide where his future lies.

According to The Express, Nuno Tavares is set to hold crunch talks with Arsenal over his future. No doubt these talks will also be with Mikel Arteta.

It is no doubt a very big summer for Arsenal. Now that they challenged for the title last season, expectations from the fans and the hierarchy will be hoping they can replicate a great campaign.

Perhaps many will expect them to go one further, but it is always hard to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nuno Tavares to have discussions with Arsenal about his future

The ‘extraordinary‘ defender struggled in his first campaign at the Gunners. Despite this, his loan last season at Marseille looks to have done him the world of good.

At the Ligue 1 club, Tavares excelled as an attacking left-back. The 23 year-old managed to have a very successful season.

He featured 39 times and also managed to score six goals for the club. With him still so young and getting great experience, he may still have a career at Arsenal.

The club have signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and also have Kieran Tierney in the same position as Tavares. Due to this, one of the players will definitely have to leave.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There have been reports linking Tierney with a move away from the club. If this were to happen then no doubt Tavares could be good cover for Zinchenko.

The Gunners and Mikel Arteta definitely have a big decision. They signed Tavares at a young age due to the potential they believed he had.

Therefore, to let him go after a couple of seasons with him performing well out on loan seems like a waste of a signing.