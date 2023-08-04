‘Explosive’ Everton target clears out locker ahead of Goodison move

Everton are edging ever closer to the signing of Youssef Chermiti.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Toffees had reached an agreement in principle over his signing.

The transfer insider also reported that Chermiti was set to seal an agreement on personal terms with Everton.

The Portuguese media has also been covering the Sporting Lisbon gem’s seemingly imminent move to Goodison.

Record reported that Chermiti was finalising his move to Everton and was no longer part of his manager’s plans.

Indeed, the 19-year-old apparently went to their training ground on Thursday, but only to collect his belongings.

Sporting are currently preparing for a friendly against Everton at Goodison Park this Saturday.

And it looks like Chermiti is already out of his plans as the Lions look to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

Our view

Everything seems to be pointing in the right direction for Everton regarding this signing.

Chermiti is a very exciting prospect, who has already made 22 competitive appearances for his club.

That said, he is still somewhat raw. His goal contribution tally is currently at three goals and two assists.

Nevertheless, with the right coaching, Chermiti could go on to become a solid player for club and country.

The Scouting App recently wrote about the Portuguese talent’s strengths.

‘Chermiti is a pure striker,’ they wrote.

‘Who mainly operates as the main reference, but has capacities and ability to play alongside another forward.

‘He stands out for his great physicality, explosiveness, sense of goal and eccentricity.

‘He prefers and becomes much more dangerous when operating around the opponent´s penalty boxes.

‘His movements off the ball inside and near the penalty area are really good, being explosive and unpredictable.’

The website lauded his ‘innate qualities and great attitude’ as well.

All in all, Everton look like they’re getting a top talent in Chermiti.

Hopefully the Toffees can get the deal over the line soon and he can get started on his journey at Goodison.