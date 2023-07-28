‘Expected to stay’: £20m Liverpool player isn’t leaving now – journalist

Liverpool were always going to lose some midfielders this summer.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all out of contract at Anfield at the end of last season, so the Reds were braced for some departures.

However, nobody could have foreseen the incredible recruitment drive from Saudi Arabia this summer that has now led to both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving the club.

The Merseyside club’s midfield has been absolutely gutted this summer, and the Reds can’t really afford to lose any more players in this position.

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks, but according to David Ornstein, speaking on The Five Insider, the Spaniard is no longer expected to leave Liverpool this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago staying

Ornstein shared what he knows about the £20m midfielder.

”Neither of them were planned and that creates a bit of a dilemma for Liverpool. However they do have many midfield options so it was always plausible that some will depart and some thought it would be Thiago but he is expected to stay at the club,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Has to stay

Thiago may not be Liverpool’s most important player these days, but he’s the only experienced body they have in that midfield right now.

Every other midfield option at Liverpool is young and inexperienced in terms of playing under Jurgen Klopp, and Thiago’s calming influence and guidance will be key to helping these players adjust.

Liverpool needed a midfield evolution this summer, but that has quickly turned into a revolution and Thiago is the only stable figure remaining at the club now.

The Reds are absolutely right to keep hold of Thiago this summer.