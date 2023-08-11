‘Expected to be fit to play’: Alasdair Gold drops fitness update on ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player pre-Brentford

There is a lot of news and transfer drama around Tottenham at the moment but there is good news as they have received an injury boost ahead of their first Premier League match.

The news around Tottenham at the moment has all been around star striker Harry Kane, with reports suggesting that he is close to a move to Bayern Munich.

Due to the Premier League season kicking off this weekend, the club are having to utilise their squad to find a replacement for the time being.

It has been shared by manager Ange Postecoglou that striker Richarlison had missed a couple of days training this week. He would most likely be one of the candidates to replace Kane and this made him a doubt for the match. Now Alasdair Gold has provided an injury update on the player.

When it comes to the start of the season, the pressure will be on the new Spurs manager to get the club off to a perfect start.

Now, journalist Alasdair Gold has shared whether Richarlison will be able to play on the weekend. He provided a short message on Twitter in which he said: “Richarlison is expected to be fit to play.”

The Brazilian has been “fantastic” at his former clubs like Everton but he has not managed to repeat this so far in his Spurs career.

During pre-season, the player looked back to his best and scored multiple goals. Therefore, both fans and the manager will want him fit and raring to play in case Kane is not available.

Therefore it is a very positive injury boost to hear that Richarlison is expected to be fit for the match against a very tough side in Brentford.

If he does start and Harry Kane is missing, then there will no doubt be a lot of pressure on the Brazilian forward to make a good impression. Now could be his chance to prove why Spurs signed him in the first place..