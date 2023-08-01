David Raya to Arsenal is a transfer rumour that appears to be gathering pace.

Indeed, after reports this weekend that Arsenal were looking into a deal for the Spaniard, it’s looking more and more possible that this deal is going to go ahead.

In fact, a bid from the Gunners could be imminent.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who was speaking on Sky Sports News about this rumour.

According to Sheth, Arsenal are currently having internal talks about what to do with Raya, and the journalist is led to believe that a bid from the north London club is on its way.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Bid incoming

Sheth shared what he knows about the ‘superb’ goalkeeper and Arsenal.

“Internal talks are continuing at Arsenal about what their next step will be in terms of the potential signing of David Raya. They’re expected to formalise their interest in the form of a bid, they have a long-standing interest in the player. Thomas Frank said they would like to get £40m for him, I don’t know if Arsenal will go that high because Raya is in the final year of his contract and Brentford have already brought in a number one goalkeeper,” Sheth said.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Go low

Arsenal may be about to bid for David Raya, but there’s no way they should be getting close to £40m here.

Yes, he’s a good player, but he’s also entering the final year of his contract and Arsenal already have a top class goalie in their ranks.

This is a luxury signing, and it shouldn’t be done on terms that are over the odds.

£40m for a mid-table goalkeeper entering the final year of his deal would be preposterous for most clubs, nevermind a team with a settled number one already.

Arsenal need to make sure they go low with this opening offer and then perhaps look at negotiating further.