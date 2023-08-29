We’re just a few days away from the end of the transfer window, and there are a few unresolved issues ongoing at Tottenham.

Indeed, Spurs have a number of wantaway players they need to shift, and one of those is their previous club-captain, Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has been very clear about his desire to leave Spurs this summer, but, somehow, he’s still on Tottenham’s books with just days to go in this window.

We’re shocked that Lloris is still at Spurs, and so is Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, who, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, expressed just how shocked he is that Lloris hasn’t left the club yet.

Lloris should’ve already gone

“There’s not a strong contender to sign Lloris at this point, he’s turned down Saudi Arabian clubs already. Whether that option comes around again remains to be seen. That window goes on for another two weeks after the Premier League window finishes. Does that come into play? We’ll see. It’s an interesting one with Lloris, we expected him to be long gone by now and he isn’t,” Thomas said.

Surprising

We can understand Thomas’s shock here. After all, it looked as though Lloris would be the first man out the door at Spurs this summer.

It was made very clear that he didn’t want to be in north London anymore, and there’s been no sign of him in pre-season or in any of the matchday squads so far.

For all intents and purposes, Lloris is no longer a part of the Spurs squad, but, contractually, the £12m stopper is still at Spurs.

Let’s see if this situation reaches a resolution in the coming days.