West Ham United now believe that Manchester City are going to enter the race to sign Declan Rice in the next few days after rejecting a second bid from Arsenal for the midfielder.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking to Caught Offside about the England international’s future at the London Stadium.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

It does appear that Declan Rice‘s situation is going to be resolved sooner rather than later. Arsenal have now made two offers for the 24-year-old, with the Guardian reporting that the Irons have knocked back a bid worth £90 million.

West Ham think Manchester City are about to enter Declan Rice race

The Gunners’ second offer was worth £75 million up front, with a further £15 million in potential add-ons. West Ham meanwhile, want £100 million for the midfielder.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Guardian‘s report noted that Arsenal remain confident that they will agree a deal for Rice eventually. But Romano has now suggested that West Ham think Pep Guardiola’s side will enter the running imminently.

“We don’t know yet when, but a new bid will be submitted,” he told Caught Offside. “West Ham always wanted at least £100m but a lot depends on payment terms and deal structure. Manchester City are also well informed on the situation, and West Ham expect them to enter the race in the next days.”

Arsenal fans will be very unhappy if Rice ends up joining Manchester City this summer. Perhaps some will feel that £100 million is too much to pay for him. However, the Gunners are already willing to put an offer on the table that could be worth £90 million.

That shows how seriously they want him. And the jump to paying a figure West Ham want is actually not that great in the grand scheme of things.

Perhaps Arsenal feel that they could yet find better value on the market. But Rice is obviously the one they really want. He is ‘unbelievable‘. Otherwise, they have simply wasted their time in the early stages of the summer.

It would be good for West Ham if Manchester City do enter the race. For Arsenal, it would be a gamble to give them a chance to get round the negotiating table.