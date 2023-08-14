Tony Cascarino believes that Richarlison has got a long way to go if he hopes to prove to be Harry Kane’s replacement at Tottenham Hotspur, and suggested that Ange Postecoglou could soon be on the lookout for potential signings in that area of the field.

Cascarino was speaking to The Times after Tottenham opened their Premier League account with an exciting 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

Richarlison led the line for Spurs following the departure of Kane last week. But Tottenham’s two goals actually came from defenders, with Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal scoring for the visitors.

Richarlison had some bright moments. But it seems that he has a long way to go before he is proving to his doubters that he is good enough to fill the void left by Kane.

Cascarino not convinced by Richarlison after Tottenham draw

In fact, Cascarino believes that Postecoglou may soon be angling for a new signing up front if the Brazilian does not improve in the near future.

“The key for Richarlison is going to be his relationship with James Maddison, who is a good player and sees chances. But Richarlison never gelled with him yesterday, or with his other team-mates up front, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski. One of Kane’s great qualities was his ability to knit Spurs together as an attacking unit but Richarlison showed no sign of being able to replicate that,” he told The Times.

“He had a very quiet first half, got a little livelier in the second but in a top-six club – which is what Spurs aspire to be – you don’t get much time and Ange Postecoglou will expect an awful lot more from him or he will look to alternatives.”

In fairness to Richarlison, the speculation over Kane’s future has probably not done him many favours. Of course, he should have been prepared for all possibilities. But life does not always work like that. And not knowing whether Kane would be going cannot have helped his preparations.

His first campaign in North London was a tough one. But it cannot be forgotten that he was excellent for Everton before that. He became the Toffees’ talisman before his move.

It is probably going to take him a little time to rediscover that form. And he will probably benefit from the fact that it is not going to be easy for Tottenham to sign another striker in this window.

But surely, it is too soon to be writing him off when Spurs have experienced the massive changes of appointing Postecoglou and then losing potentially their greatest ever player.