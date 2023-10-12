Exclusive: Graeme Le Saux shares big change Jude Bellingham could now have on English football

Englishmen are not often seen in La Liga, but on the rare occasion that one makes the move across Europe, it often ends well, as is the case with Jude Bellingham.

There are two Englishmen taking the next steps of their footballing careers in Spain right now but in two very different roles.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently lighting up La Liga on the pitch, having instantly settled following a big-money move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, whilst former England left-back Graeme Le Saux is attempting to make an impact off it, as a director for RCD Mallorca.

Le Saux believes Bellingham can have a huge impact on England

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Speaking to The Boot Room as part of La Liga’s Club Spotlight initiative, the former Chelsea defender has suggested that Bellingham’s success in Spain could have a huge impact on both the England National team, as well as inspiring young English players to move abroad.

“I think Jude is obviously the exception of the generation at the moment, in terms of what he’s doing at such a young age, with his personality as well, his level-headedness, he’s a wonderful example of how good a young player can be, both on and off the pitch,” Le Saux tells me.

“I wouldn’t restrict it to just the fact he’s English but also I think his experience of playing in Germany, now moving to Spain, that breadth of experience that he gets that’s going to help him on and off the pitch, is absolutely phenomenal.

“Players that stand out and are unique and are playing for the best clubs in the world, in Real Madrid, and in one of the best leagues in the world, they’ve got to be a beacon for other players.

“I think one of the challenges for English players, is that the English market is so uniquely set up, and disproportionately so in terms of salaries and transfer fees, and it becomes prohibitive in some senses.

Le Saux also believes that younger English players may look at the success Bellingham has enjoyed with his decision to play abroad, and decide to follow him in moving to other leagues. The 20-year-old may have started a revolution which could change the future of English football, when it comes to talented youngsters no longer being reluctant to leave the country.

“So to open up, not necessarily always for the best players to move out of England to go to other clubs, but younger players that are thinking: ‘you know what, I can get more experience, a different experience at a better club at my level, than just staying within English football,’ and I think that’s good for Spain, if it’s happening in Spain, but it’s also good for England as well.

“Bringing players that come back with European or high-level experience in other leagues, can only benefit them. It helps them on a national team level as well, that influence they can then have.

“Jude’s influence now I think has increased even more because he’s playing in Spain, he’s learning about that different style of football, the different tempo of the game, how he has to perform as a player – that’s different to Germany, different to England. So this toolkit that he’s building up is fantastic.”

Is Jude Bellingham the missing piece for England?

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

David Beckham and Michael Owen were major England superstars who chose to move abroad earlier this century, with very differing levels of success.

Since these two traded Manchester and Merseyside for Madrid, there haven’t been many others who followed, with the vast majority of England Internationals choosing to play in the Premier League over the last 20 years.

Bellingham, and Harry Kane at Bayern Munich now, can both add variety to the England squad which has otherwise not been seen, with the two key stars playing in different tactical setups against different styles of opponents.

When it comes to a tournament, having this level of different experience within the squad may be the missing piece when it comes to England’s search for success under Gareth Southgate.

Having top-level players face different opponents each week from their Premier League counterparts may prepare them to face different styles of attacker and different defensive tactical setups.

Having experience in foreign environments may also set Bellingham up well to become a key leader within the England team, and playing for a club as big as Real Madrid will enable him to deal with any extra pressure that comes his way as an influential figure on English football.

Watch LALIGA on Viaplay, available in the UK on Sky, Virgin TV, Amazon Prime Video and via streaming