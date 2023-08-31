Liverpool may have one final trick up their sleeve in the transfer window.

After signing Wataru Endo, Alexis Max Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds may be about to add a fourth new midfielder to their ranks in the shape of Ryan Gravenberch.

Negotiations around Gravenberch appear to be advancing, and with Bayern Munich now pursuing Joao Palhinha, the Dutchman could soon be free to leave the Allianz Arena.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the door could now be open for Gravenberch to join the Reds, and, interestingly, Jones says that the midfielder will likely be the Reds’ final midfield signing of the summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch Liverpool’s last signing

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ midfielder.

“The interest is very real, Palhinha is very interested in it and from a Bayern and Liverpool point of view this will be quite exciting. Specifically for Liverpool who now have that door open for Gravenberch. I do think this will be their last signing. It’s funny, they said that Endo would be their last signing, but I didn’t believe that was the end to it,” Jones said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Icing on the cake

Gravenberch would be a fitting final signing for Liverpool as he’d very much be the icing on their midfield cake.

The Dutchman would be a perfect complement to what the Reds already have. He’d be able to rotate in any of the three midfield positions in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he’s also a very young player with bags of potential.

If Liverpool get this deal done, they can look back on this summer as a very successful one, that’s for sure.