Leeds United are preparing for their return to the Championship and may have to do so without Luis Sinisterra as AC Milan and several European sides are targeting a transfer.

That is according to TuttoMercatoWEB, which reports that Leeds have now given Sinisterra a green light to leave Elland Road. The Whites will not prevent the 24-year-old from exploring his options after failing to avoid relegation from the Premier League during his debut season.

Sinisterra only signed for Leeds in July 2022 in a £21m transfer from Feyenoord. He signed a five-year contract with the West Yorkshire outfit, too. But the Colombian endured an injury-plagued season and only managed to feature in 19 top-flight matches and only started in 13.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

How much do Leeds United want to sell Luis Sinisterra?

Leeds’ relegation has alerted numerous teams around the continent to Sinisterra’s potential availability in the summer transfer window. The Whites have also set their asking price for a deal at €25m (£21.5m). Elland Road chiefs are just looking to recoup what they paid in 2022.

No club has yet opened concrete negotiations with Leeds but several sides have now taken information on Sinisterra’s transfer. The Whites have responded to approaches from teams eager to understand their asking price with Serie A side, AC Milan, among those interested.

AC Milan cannot advance on their approach for information yet as they must clear a non-EU member squad place. The Rossoneri have plans in the pipeline that could create space for a move. But many rival suitors are also sounding out Leeds’ demands for Sinisterra’s transfer.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

What is Luis Sinisterra’s stance on a move from Elland Road?

Sinisterra is ready to leave Leeds in the summer transfer window should he receive an offer worth considering further. The winger wants to bide his time and wait for the right offer for his move away from Elland Road. He is set on playing in a top-flight for the 2023/24 season.

The seven-cap Colombian is open to moving away from England if a suitor presents a viable project. Sinisterra will not reject a transfer from Leeds simply because it has not come from the Premier League. Even though injuries derailed his first term in England during 2022/23.

A Lisfranc injury kept Sinisterra out of action before the World Cup break after he suffered a partial tear in his foot. While his hamstring injury would also sideline Sinisterra again during February. An ankle injury would also bring his first season at Leeds to an early end this April.

Leeds, then, may never see Sinisterra at his best having returned to their treatment room as soon as he found form. Feyenoord assistant manager John de Wolf praised Sinisterra for the winger’s ‘exceptional’ skill whilst in the Netherlands. But he may now land another transfer.