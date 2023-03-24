'Exceptional' boss now tipped to become Tottenham's next manager - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked by Bayern Munich and as an elite, out of work manager, will be linked with the Tottenham job.

Antonio Conte is still in situ but also still in Italy during the first part of the international break, with a general expectation he has managed his final game for Spurs.

Nagelsmann is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and one point off the top of the Bundesliga, so his sacking may seem harsh.

But the Bavarian giants expect a title procession and it seems this is far from a vintage Bayern team, so the German has paid with his job.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann linked with Tottenham job

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has tweeted that he can now see Nagelsmann taking over from Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The German ticks a lot of boxes, as a young, hungry manager who plays attractive football and he is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents around.

His sacking by Bayern may be a red-flag, but he guided his side into the Champions League last eight, which Conte was not able to do.

He may actually be better with a club like Tottenham, where some rebuilding is needed, rather than a juggernaut like Bayern at such an early stage of his career.

The questions will revolve around whether he is ready to jump straight back in, because Spurs may even look to get their long-term manager through the door in the coming weeks.

The sacking has added an exciting potential name to the list for Spurs fans, and Fjortoft seems to think it is a viable link.