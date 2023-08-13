‘Excellent’ Tottenham player now favourite to start alongside James Maddison in midfield vs Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is now the favourite start alongside James Maddison in midfield today.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet taking a look at Tottenham’s likely starting line-up to face Brentford on Sunday.

Spurs have endured a chaotic weekend as Ange Postecoglou prepares for his first game in the Premier League.

Of course, Harry Kane completed a switch to Bayern Munich yesterday and Heung-Min Son was named as the club’s captain.

And many Tottenham fans have been wondering who’ll get the nod in their opener against Brentford today, particularly in midfield.

Both Maddison and Yves Bissouma have starred in pre-season and look set to start from the off today. But Postecoglou faces a selection dilemma in terms of the third man in midfield, with Giovani Lo Celso, Pape Matar Sarr and Skipp all catching the eye in pre-season.

And it seems that Skipp is likely to get the nod at the Gtech Community Stadium today.

Skipp favourite to start against Brentford

The Evening Standard reports that Skipp is the ‘favourite’ to start in midfield over the likes of Lo Celso, Sarr and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Of course, Skipp put in an impressive display last time out as he bagged a brace against Barcelona.

The ‘excellent’ 22-year-old provided a real attacking threat against the La Liga champions, while his work-rate also helped Tottenham keep Barca pinned in. And it seems he’s set to take up the other No8 spot in Postecoglou’s side with Maddison today.

Lo Celso and Sarr may feel hard done by if Skipp does get the nod today as both players have caught the eye in pre-season.

But it’s brilliant that Postecoglou has a wealth of options in midfield, especially as the majority of his midfielders seem well-suited to his style of play.