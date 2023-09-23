‘Excellent’ Newcastle player with just 1 PL start this term deserves chance against Blades – TBR View

Newcastle United face a tricky away fixture against Sheffield United tomorrow and Eddie Howe should be seriously thinking about starting Harvey Barnes.

It is a match where Newcastle definitely need to get the three points. If they can do that it would mean two Premier League wins in a row.

They also managed to draw 0-0 in their first Champions League match away to a very strong side in AC Milan so it has been a good week.

Due to their bad start, this would finally be the momentum they need to kick-start their season. With this in mind, Eddie Howe should think about starting Harvey Barnes.

Harvey Barnes deserves start vs Sheffield United

There are a few reasons, aside from his quality, as to why Harvey Barnes should get the nod against Sheffield United.

Newcastle have now started a period where their fixture list is heavily congested, and Howe needs to start using his whole squad.

Anthony Gordon, who plays in the same position as Barnes on the left-wing, has started all six games in all competitions this season.

He has played well, but only has one goal and one assist to his name. With Newcastle more on the front foot against Sheffield United and Gordon playing a lot of minutes, Barnes feels like the better option.

The ‘excellent‘ £39m attacker has done well in his cameos so far this season. He has far less minutes than Gordon but has come off the bench in five games and started one.

In these games, despite playing a lot less minutes, he has managed one goal and one assist, just like Gordon. This, combined with the fact that he 13 goals in the Premier League with Leicester City last season emphasises that he is the perfect player to start against Sheffield United.